Institution of Engineers of India honours young engineers

SATPUR: With a view to promote the pursuit of excellence in the field of engineering, Institution of Engineers of India (IEI) on Wednesday honoured young engineers in recognition of their outstanding achievements/contributions made in engineering research, excellence in engineering technology development, technology transfer, etc.

The award distribution ceremony held at the Hotel Gateway here to mark 51st Engineers’ Day was attended by president of Saraswat Cooperative Bank and chief guests Gautam Thakur and national president-elect of the IEI T M Gunaraja who honoured the young engineers.

On the occasion, chief engineer of Nashik Thermal Power Station Umakant Nikhare honoured with this year’s Outstanding Engineer Award, while Engineering Achievement Awards bestowed upon Dr. Vijay Birari (NDMVP); Girishkumar Sanghani (executive engineer); Samadhan Gaikwad (professional engineer); Tom Thomas (Mahindra, Igatpuri plant) and R P Chakraborty (general manager, HAL).

Engineers Prashant Kale (Bosch); Gajanan Rachalawar (Mahindra, Nashik plant); Dr. Tushar Javre (Shirpur); Mahesh Sawande (Crompton) and Jayesh Karve (Koso) received IEI Young Engineers Award, while Woman Engineers Award went to Sonali Bargal (Mahindra, Nashik plant); Ankita Parakh (Seven Step consultant) and Khyati Nirmal (SNJB, Chandwad).

Earlier, the award distribution ceremony started by lighting the inaugural lamp in memory of Bharatratna and world famous enginner M Visvesvaraya. President of Nashik Local Centre Santosh Mutha, secretary Ajit Patil, joint secretary Vipul Mehta, Shrikant Bachhav, president of organising committee engineer Sanjay Londhe, president of the award selection committee and joint director of Directorate of industrial safety and health D B Gore were present among a large number of members from engineering faculty.

The Institution of Engineers of India was formed in 1920, while Nashik Local Chapter was formed in 1984. Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar districts are affiliated to it. The awards are given since last 14 years to encourage newer concepts and research in the engineering sector and to honour those engineers doing remarkable work. A total of 14 engineers are honoured with awards.