An initiative is needed for conservation of Marathi: Pathak

Satpur: The initiative by all is needed for conservation of Marathi language. Marathi people should increase their participation in Marathi literature, film, drama, art and entertaining programmes. There is an immense need to campaign and spread of Marathi language through smart phone in today’s modern age, stated veteran poet Kishore Pathak.

A programme was organised at Shagun hall at Nandanvan lawns by Kusumagraj study centre of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University on Marathi Language Day. Veteran poet Kishore Pathak, Vice Chancellor Prof. E Vayunandan, registrar Dr. Dinesh Bhonde and in-charge of student welfare and external department Dr. Vijaya Patil were present on dais.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Vayunandan presented Shramseva award to Sunita Patil who is working at crematorium and Rukmini award to Mumbai’s young social activist Durga Gudilu. The award consisted Rs. 21,000, memento and citation.

The first prize of Rs. 21,000 was given to poetry collection ‘Shahar Atmahatya Karayach Mhantai’ by budding poet Sushilkumar Shinde from Vartaknagar, Thane, while second prize of Rs. 15,000 was given to poetry collection ‘Yethan’ by Ravindra Kangne from Sinnar and third prize of Rs. 10,000 was given to poetry collection ‘Astitvacha Ajintha Kortana’ by poetess Dr. Sunita Borde-Khadse from Sangli. Veteran poet Kishore Pathak honoured them with memento and citation.

Vice Chancellor Prof. E Vayunandan said that to speak in mother tongue is a different pleasure. There is a need to create awareness about mother tongue on Marathi Language Day and one should be proud of mother tongue.

Earlier, in-charge of Kusumagraj study centre Dr. Vijaya Patil made the introductory speech, while Shyam Padekar compered the programme. Prominent personalities from literature, social, cultural and educational fields were present for the programme.