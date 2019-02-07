Infant Jesus annual feast: Entry of heavy vehicles restricted from Feb 9

NASHIK ROAD: As the shrine of Infant Jesus is decked up to celebrate its 2-day annual feast beginning Saturday as lakhs of devotees are expected to converge at the shrine in Nashik Road, the city traffic control police on Thursday issued a notification banning heavy vehicles and goods careers on Nashik-Pune road from 6.00 am to 11.00 pm, citing the problem of growing traffic snarls during annual pilgrimage of Infant Jesus shrine.

The 2-day ban comes into effect on February 9 — from 6.00 am in the morning, informed DCP Laxmikant Patil, traffic, Nashik city, through a circular published. Following changes in traffic routes have been notified as a precautionery measure in order to avoid traffic congestion on Nashik-Pune road during yatra period.

Restrictions for heavy vehicular traffic on the Nashik-Pune road are being imposed from Saturday (Feb 9) to Sunday (Feb 10) u/s 115, 116 (1) (A) (B) under the Motor Vehicles Act on account of Infant Jesus annual pilgrimage.

The restrictions will get effective from 6.00 am to 11.00 pm for heavy vehicles and goods careers. Traffic will be closed for the above-mentioned vehicles, the notification said. Vehicular traffic from Pune and Sinnar towards Dwarka circle/Mumbai side will be diverted via Bytco Chowk, Deolaligaon, Vihitgaon, Vadnergate and Pathardi Phata.

Heavy vehicles from Pune and Sinnar plying to Dwarka circle/Dhule will pass through Shindegaon, Chandgiri, Kotamgaon (right turn), Lakhalgaon tea point, Nandur Naka via Aurangabad road and Jatra square.

While, vehicles plying from Dwarka, Nashik to Pune, Sinnar will make their journey via Dwarka/Fame, Aurangabad Naka, Lakhalgaon tea point (right turn) to Kotamgaon, Chandgiri, Shindegaon and Poona road.

“Vehicles in police service, ambulances, mortuary vans and fire tenders will be excluded from restrictions, DCP Patil added.