Industries receive boost through ‘AIMA Index’

Satpur: “We are successful in branding of Nashik’s industries as well as in introducing them to Nashikites and industry world across the globe through Magnetic Maharashtra,” expressed ‘AIMA Index’ president Dhananjay Bele. Around 2 lakh people paid their visits to the expo and turnover of around Rs. 250 crore took place through stall holders, he informed.

The industrial expo ‘AIMA Index’, which was organised by Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association concluded on Sunday. Minister of State for Rural Development Dada Bhuse also paid his visit to the expo. More than 2 lakh industrialists, students and citizens paid their visits, claimed AIMA president Rajendra Aire and Dhananjay Bele.

The industrialists from Nashik as well as from state, national and international level visited the expo and took information. Nashik city is progressing to smart city and positive discussions took place over the plan of city, atmosphere here through various seminars and meetings, it was informed. AIMA had set up a special stall to make industrialists aware with the various schemes being implemented under Start Up India and Stand Up India.

MIDC will set up its industrial estate soon at Malegaon

Followed by Nashik, MIDC will set up its industrial estate soon at Malegaon. Industrialists should set up their industries there and provide momentum to development of this area by taking benefits of various government schemes, urged Minister of State for Rural Development Dada Bhuse.

A process is on to acquire 350 acres of land at Malegaon. Additional land will also get available soon. As land problem in Malegaon area will be resolved with this, industrial development here will speed up, he informed.