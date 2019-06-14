Industrialists should be alert about fire safety measures: Desai

Nashik: Due to the industrial policy of the Prime Minister, industrial growth will be rapid in the next 5 years. However, rising fire incidents in the industrial area of Nashik is a matter of concern. It is being noticed that this is happening due to the negligence of industrialists and workers.

Industrialists should implement fire safety measures and be alert, else the rules for the fire audit which has to be tabled every six months have to be made more stricter, warned state Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Friday. He dedicated the fire station at Ambad industrial area in service of the people.

MP Hemant Godse, MLA Seema Hiray, NICE chairman Vikram Sarda, NIMA president Harishankar Banerjee, MIDC’s chief executive officer Dr. Anablagam, chief fire officer Santosh Warikh, NIMA vice president Shashikant Jadhav, Pradip Peshkar of BJP industry wing, AIMA’s Nikhil Panchal and others were also present.

Minister Desai said that this facility of the fire station has not been made available for industries only but citizens also. Manpower on a contractual basis has been made available immediately for the start of this centre, he informed. In the first phase, one fire tender and 16 personnel have been appointed. Workers on a permanent basis will be recruited in the coming days, Desai made it clear.

Earlier, Anablagam in his introductory speech said that this new fire centre will be fully operational in three to four days. Momentum has been provided to the industrial growth of Nashik. The speed of growth is also seen accelerating in Dindori, Sinnar, Vilholi, Rajur Bahula, Yeola and Malegaon area.

Malegaon is being looked upon as a market for high-quality plastic and textile, he added. Seema Hiray stated that the number of industrial losses due to fire has increased in last some years and expressed her satisfaction over fulfilment of the demand which was pending for long. Like fire station, set up a separate police station for industrial and Chunchale area, she demanded. Santosh Warikh welcomed the guests, while chief engineer S R Tupe proposed the vote of thanks.

There is an issue of space for the exhibition centre on a permanent basis. Industrialists should search for it and will make it available. A fund of Rs. 50 crore for this centre has already been reserved. It is possible to set up an international standard exhibition centre here, said Subhash Desai.

The growth rate of India is good. Newer schemes have come up. Next 5 years will be of economic development. The country is leading in foreign direct investment. The International Conference Report mentioned that the foreign reserves have been increased in India. There has been an increase of 6% in India, informed Desai.