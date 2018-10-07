Indian Air Force to celebrate 86th Anniversary today

GAURAV PARDESHI

NASHIK: The Central Air Command will celebrate the 86th anniversary of Indian Air Force today with great enthusiasm and fervour at various Air Force Stations all over the country. All Air Force stations will conduct their respective parades at their air bases. The traditional military parade will follow the same protocol.

At the wreath laying ceremony, a tribute will be paid to all those brave hearts of the Air Force who laid down their lives in service of the nation. As the buglers will play the ‘Last Post’ the guards will solemnly stand at reverse arms and all attendees will observe a two minute silence at Amar Jawan Jyoti, in Delhi.

Each individual will speak about their contribution in accomplishing successful missions and enabling the Central Air Command to demonstrate a high degree of operation preparedness. Various awards and medals of honour will be presented to the air warriors in keeping with their achievements of the previous year.

The teams will perform different feats in the air creating different formations. Dolphin leap is one of the manoeuvores to be followed by a colourful display by aircrafts and helicopters.

Deshdoot Times speaks with some Nashikites about Indian Air Force Day

I worked in Air force for 16 years. I was retired from the Indian Air Force in 2004. Today, we are celebrating 86th Anniversary of Air Force Day. I am feeling very proud. During my 16 years of service, I learned a lot of things. When you join any force you have to follow discipline. Time management is also important. Though I am retired, I am still following the same in my daily routine.

-D P Kulkarni, Ex-serviceman, Indian Air Force

8th Oct 1932 is a day on which Air Force came into existence. Many laid down their lives to protect the nation. Rakesh Sharma, Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon and Arjun Singh are the best gentlemen’s that the white, uniform colour of Air Force provided. Feeling proud today.

-CSUO Mayur Patil, NCC Candidate

Being an Indian I always feel proud about our armed forces – Army, Air Force and Navy. As today Indian Air Force is celebrating its day, I salute all our Indian Air Force personnel for their great contribution during Kargil war and protect the nation. Indian Air force is also contributes during natural disasters to save human life.

– Neha Patil, a student

A soldier is one who always protects us from the enemies. We always feel proud of the Air Force. Soldiers do not care about themselves when they are on mission. This is the great quality of every soldier. Every Indian loves our Air Force. A big salute to all the soldiers and their bravery.

-Pallavi Kulkarni, Radio Announcer