India Post employees go on indefinite strike

NASHIK: Hundreds of rural India Post employees, known as Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) across the district have resorted to indefinite strike from Tuesday demanding the immediate implementation of the Kamlesh Chandra Committee report recommendations.

The protestors have united under the All India Gramin Dak Sevak Union. This was informed by local unit president R S Jadhav and secretary Sunil Jagtap. Union office bearers Shantaram Ganore, treasurer Krishna Gaikwad, Yogesh Gore, Shakeel Sayyed and hundreds of dak sevaks across the district have participated in the strike.

The protestors said the government had delayed the implementation of the recommendation for nearly two years. The committee had recommended better retirement benefits, increase in maternity leave from three to six months, and allowances for managing administrative expenditure in branch post offices.

The protestors said they would remain on strike until their demands are met. The Kamlesh Chandra Committee report recommends for an increase in minimum wages of the rural postal employees (GDS) with an annual increase at rate of 3%, 6 months’ maternity leave for women GDS, leave accumulation and encashment facility of 180 days and other such benefits.

On 1 June 2018, the dak sevaks had organised a protest march to Sanchar Bhawan (Ministry of Communications) on Parliament Street in Delhi. However, the efforts have yielded no results.

The legal status of the Gramin Dak Sevaks held by Supreme Court in 1977 is of the extra departmental agents who are governed by non-statutory rules called the Gramin Dak Sevaks (Conduct & Engagement) Rules, 2011.

The union further claimed that the government has not revised the wages of the rural postal employees, postmen, clerks and class IV employees for the last two years.