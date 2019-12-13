Independent Bhaskar Bhagre wins Zilla Parishad bypoll in Nashik

NASHIK:

Independent candidate Bhaskar Bhagre won the by-election of Khedgaon block of Zilla Parishad by a margin of 6,895 votes, according to Friday poll results.

Supported by Dindori Vikas Aghadi group, Mr Bhagre defeated Vijay Wagh, the Maha Vikas Aghadi nominee for the poll held on December 12.

The official tally apprised that the winning candidate polled a total of 11,041 votes while Mr Wagh trailed far behind with 4,146 votes.

The bypoll, which saw 45 per cent turnout, was necessitated owing to the resignation of Dhanraj Mahale as he aspired to contest the Assembly election