Indefinite hunger strike opp collectorate from today

NASHIK: Maratha Kranti Morcha convenor Karan Gaikar said that the bandh called by Maratha outfits received 100% response in the district. He, however, said that they would go on an indefinite hunger strike from today (Thursday) opposite district collectorate.

Gaikar was addressing the press conference after declaring revocation of the bandh at 5 pm called by the Maratha outfits in the city. “An indefinite hunger strike would be taken up from today opposite district collectorate from 10 am in the morning. Thanking the people for cooperation during the bandh, the convenor appealed to the chief minister for an apology.

CM Fadnavis should immediately convene a meeting to find a solution over the quota issue. He urged the chief minister to seek the opinion of the three Chhatrapati. The bandh was peaceful barring few instances of stone pelting and road blockades.

Meanwhile, the bandh in Maharashtra called by pro-quota Maratha groups was Wednesday marked by violence and arson even as one more protester died, a day after consuming poison. In the wake of violence, the bandh in Mumbai was called off midway, despite which some areas continued to witness incidents like stone pelting till late evening.

Marathas, a politically-influential community constituting around 30 per cent of the state’s population, have been demanding reservation in jobs and education. Protesters attacked buses, indulged in arson and pelted stones at local trains in several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and the adjoining Thane city, during the bandh called by Maratha outfits to press their demand for reservation in jobs and education.

The Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Goa highways were blocked for hours by the protesters.

Three policemen, including a Superintendent of Police, suffered injuries in stone pelting.