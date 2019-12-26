Inauguration of work for new ZP building done

Nashik: As the then Chief Minister Late Yashwantrao Chavan had decentralized powers in the state secretariat, powers to solve local issues of the district came to the Zilla Parishad president. Zilla Parishad’s role is important in rural development.

We will provide a sufficient fund for construction of the new administrative building of Zilla Parishad, assured state Rural Development Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday. He also made it clear that there will be no shortage of fund for development works in Nashik district.

He said that 1.5 lakh farmers in Nashik district will be benefitted by the loan waiver. Last time Rs 650 crore was received, but in actual only Rs 250 crore was disbursed. Now people’s representatives and officials should take care that money should be credited into bank accounts of farmers.

Meanwhile, in a veiled dig at opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, current opposition leader in the state should understand that good work can be done as the opposition.

While making it clear that both government and opposition leader are efficient, functioning in the state is going well, he confided that the government of Mahavikas Aghadi will continue for the next five years.

He was speaking during bhoomipujan, inauguration of work of new administrative building of Zilla Parishad in Nashik. State Rural Development Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, former Minister Dada Bhuse, Zilla Parishad chairperson Shital Sangle, MP Dr Bharati Pawar and MP Hemant Godse were present on the occasion.

MP Raut stated, “I am attending a government programme for the first time in Nashik. The issue of the building was delayed for many years, but a new government was required to solve this. Bhoomipujan might be delayed due to this.”

The work of the building can be completed in a given time and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate it in the next year, he confided. Those who feel that Mahavikas Aghadi government would remain for six months only, they should shed the hope to get power, Raut said to slam BJP.

BJP government had not completed the project in the given time to increase the budget. There is an additional burden on the state due to this. The current government is taking information about this and will not go much deeper into this, Raut made it clear.

Divisional commissioner Rajaram Mane, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, Dr Naresh Gite, MLA Narhari Zirwal, Dilip Bankar, Saroj Ahire, Suhas Kande, Narendra Darade, vice chairperson of ZP Nayana Gavit and other office bearers were also present.

Over a question that is remote control of Mahavikas Aghadi government has gone into the hand of Sharad Pawar, Raut refused it. The work method of Pawar is different. As he gives importance to democratic values, it is wrong to state that he has a remote control.

The remote control was suited in the hands of Balasaheb Thackeray, MP Raut said.