Implement land acquisition act for Samruddhi: Kango

Nashik: Lands are being acquired from farmers forcefully for Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi expressway. Originally, there is no need of this project and it is a plan to push state under debt. Government which is claiming 50% land acquisition for this expressway, clarify the figure. If lands are being acquired in a transparent way, why they are not being acquired under the land acquisition act, asked state general secretary of Communist Party of India Bhalchandra Kango and demanded to acquire land under the land acquisition act.

While speaking in a media briefing he made it clear that fight action Samruddhi expressway will continue. Though land is acquired for Nagpur-Mumbai highway, its work has not completed yet. In such situation why there is a need for new route? Government should clarify this. Though lands are being acquired for this expressway, they are being acquired illegally.

Government is claiming that 50-60% farmers are ready to give their lands, but only 25% land was acquired, said Kango.

Considering this the Chief Minister has made Samruddhi expressway a prestigious issue. Administrative officials are being pressurised for this, he alleged. Government stand is anti-farmer. If government is really caring about farmers, then why lands are not being acquired under the land acquisition act, Kango questioned.

“Our stand is against this project and we are fighting legally. This government has started to crush the agitation. Case was filed against leader of this agitation Raju Desale and his mobile was seized. All party memorandum will be given to the Chief Minister during Save Constitution rally on January 26,” he informed.