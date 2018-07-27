IMA to observe one-day token strike today

Nashik: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will observe a one-day token strike today against a new bill seeking to replace the MCI.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill will be tabled on Monday that will replace the Medical Council of India besides allowing practitioners of alternative medicines, such as homoeopathy and ayurveda to practice allopathy after completing a bridge course.

As many as 450 private hospitals in the city will be shut. Doctors will observe bandh from 6 am to 6 pm. However, emergency services will be provided, informed IMA president Nashik Dr. Avesh Palod in a media briefing on Friday.

The bill was presented for first time in Lok Sabha on January 2, 2018. Though parliamentary standing committee incorporated suggestions by IMA in it, only 6% suggestions were incorporated. As government is trying to push this bill, IMA is protesting this.

If government will not withdraw the bill, the agitation will be intensified, he warned. The General Body Meeting of IMA will be held on Saturday at 12 pm. Thereafter memorandums will be given to MP Hemant Godse, Harishchandra Chavan and the District Collector, Dr. Palod informed further.

The students from medical college hospital will also take part in the strike. The bill is harmful for students belonging to middle class families. The provision to conduct MBBS final year through central mechanism is unjust he said. IMA secretary Dr. Nitin Chitalkar, IMA vice president Dr. Nilesh Nikam and others were also present.