IMA members, doctors observe token strike

NASHIK: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and doctors community on Saturday observed a token strike by closing Out-Patient Department (OPD) and postponing elective surgeries in protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) bill.

The National Medical Commission bill is to be tabled on Monday in the Parliament to replace the Medical Council of India besides allowing practitioners of alternative medicines, such as homoeopathy and Ayurveda to practice allopathy after completing a bridge course.

The OPD service in as many as 450 hospitals/clinics in the city remained closed on Saturday with the IMA, Nashik representing the doctor’s community submitting a memorandum to the resident by district collector Ramdas Khedkar besides personal assistants to MP Hemant Godse and MP Harishchandra Chavan.

Close to 250 medical practitioners were gathered at the IMA hall in Shalimar Chowk here on Saturday to discuss against the provisions of the proposed bill and lodge a united protest against it. Dr Kulkarni gave a narrative on the disputed bill. IMA president Nashik Dr Avesh Palod, Nitin Chitalkar, Nilesh Nikam, Sunil Patil and Dr Rajendra Kulkarni were present.

The IMA said that they are against the NMC bill because out of the 25 members of the NMC, only five members are elected members and the representation to the states are unequal. A member from one state can occupy the seat for two years and the same state can not have a membership for the next ten years.

The NMC bill is anti-poor and pro-rich as the management quota would be increased up to 50% of the existing 15%. The token strike caused great inconvenience to the patients, said former vice president IMA, Maharashtra, Dr Ravindra Kulkarni.