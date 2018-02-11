Illicit liquor stock worth Rs 72 lakh seized

Nashik: The Nashik divisional flying squad of state excise department laid a trap on Shahada-Dhadgaon road and seized illicit liquor stock worth Rs. 72 lakh and ten-wheeler truck. The truck driver Sardarlal Mangilal Suryawanshi has been arrested and this illicit liquor has been manufactured in Madhya Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Prasad Surve got an input that illicit liquor stock was being transported on large scale in boundary areas of state. The squad recovered stock of Bombay special whiskey and Lemount strong beer.