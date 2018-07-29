Illicit liquor stock of Rs 2 lakh seized

Nashik: The flying squad of the state excise department in an action seized illicit liquor stock from two at Amboli Phata in Trimbakeshwar taluka. Pick-up vehicle and illicit liquor stock worth Rs. 3 lakh have been seized.

The names of the suspects are Chhotubhai Puryabhai Kagde (44) and Chandrakant Rajesh Desai (36, both residents of Dang district, Gujarat). The flying squad took action under the guidance of divisional deputy commissioner Prasad Surve and superintendent Charansingh Rajput.

The illicit liquor stock was seized for the second time in this month. The flying squad seized illicit liquor stock and vehicles worth Rs. 4.20 lakh from three persons on July 11. The flying squad sealed Amboli Phata on Saturday (July 28).

At that time both Chhotubhai and Chandrakant were carrying the liquor stock from other state by pick-up vehicle (MH 12 CT 4614). When flying squad personnel inspected the vehicle, they found the liquor stock which was manufactured at Dadra Nagar Haveli.