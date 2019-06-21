Illegal hoarding: Criminal cases to be filed against agencies

Nashik: The administration of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has made preparations to file criminal cases against that agency which is preparing hoarding to curb those erecting hoarding without NMC permission. Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game has issued orders regarding this to the divisional officials.

While hearing public interest litigation (PIL) mentioning defacement of the city due to hoardings in Bombay Municipal Corporation, the High Court had issued strict orders. On the backdrop of this, Shiv Sena had warned its office bearers in strong words and all office bearers of the party have been conveyed about this. In addition, while a PIL against hoardings in Nashik city, the High Court has issued to file criminal cases.

NMC and police are making preparations to take permanent action against illegal hoardings in the city. A joint meeting of NMC and police officials was held recently and it has been decided to file direct criminal cases against those erecting illegal hoardings in the city.

On the backdrop of this, a case has been filed against former Deputy Mayor Satish Kulkarni and three other corporators at Ambad police station some days ago.

As there are no address and phone number on illegal hoardings, there are difficulties in taking action. Those persons whose photos are printed on the hoarding take a stand that they do not aware of this. Considering this, NMC administration has decided to take a criminal case against those agencies preparing the hoardings.