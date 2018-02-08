IDFC Bank opens its branch in Nashik

Nashik: IDFC Bank yesterday opened its first branch in Nashik. With this the bank launched its services here. It is 129th branch of the bank.

The branch at Mico Circle was inaugurated by Avtar Monga, Executive Director, IDFC Bank and Amit Kumar, Head-Personal Banking, IDFC Bank.

Addressing the media briefing, Avtar Monga said, “The launch of services in Nashik and expansion across the country is part of the Bank’s stated intent to build a retail franchise for the masses, with a specific focus on the financially excluded and underserved segments. Our retail offering emphasises simplicity, convenience and service.”

The bank is providing free unlimited ATM transactions. There is no fees or penalties on savings accounts if balance falls below the prescribed limit. It is also giving a Signature Visa debit card with Rs. 25 lakh life insurance cover and up to 7-day window period to report loss or misuse of debit card with a limited sum insured. The bank is also offering 24×7 Banker-on-Call which is accessible on all public holidays and Sundays. It also introduced IDFC Aadhaar Pay merchant points for payments, he informed.

Amit Kumar, Head – Personal Banking, said, “Our objective is to offer top-of-the line banking services to all customer segments – ranging from salaried individuals to merchants and small businesses, as well as the populace in rural locations. Our digital offering is embedded with a human element to ensure service at its best.”

The bank has 89 branches in rural area and rest are in cities and metropolitan cities. The consumers and non-consumers will get services through MicroATMs. Anand Kulkarni of Mumbai corporate office, public relations officer Freida D’souza and Nashik branch manager Nitin Raval were also present.