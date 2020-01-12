ICC Women’s T20 WC: Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India, rookie Richa Ghosh only new face

MUMBAI:

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup to be played from February 21 to March 8 in Australia.

Uncapped Bengal cricketer Richa Ghosh is the only new face in the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India squad.

Richa has been rewarded for her brilliant performance in the recent women’s Challenger Trophy. She had scored 36 off 26 balls in one of the matches with four boundaries and a six.

India women’s team has no other surprises and 15-year-old Haryana schoolgirl Shafali Verma will also be playing her first global meet following some good performances at the international level in her first season.

India are placed in Group A along with hosts Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh while Group B has England, South Africa, the West Indies, Pakistan and Thailand.

India will play hosts and defending champions Australia in the opening match of the tournament at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee also announced a 16-member squad for a tri-series in Australia before the T20 World Cup, with Nuzhat Parveen being added as the 16th member. The tri-nation tournament will start on January 31 and also features England.

World T20 Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.

Tri-Series (16 member) squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy and Nuzhat Parveen.