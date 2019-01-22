Hyderabad-Nashik-Ahmedabad air service to begin from Feb 1

NASHIK: Member of Parliament Hemant Godse’s consistent efforts finally bore fruits as the first take off of the Hyderabad-Nashik-Ahmedabad air serivice by airline Alliance Air is taking place on Febrary 1, thus simultaneously connecting Nashik to two fast developing states of Telangana and Gujarat.

For the last two years, MP Godse was in constant touch with the aviation ministry to air-connect Nashik with major cities and states under the RCS-UDAN Round 2, in a bid to bring Nashik on world map and to attract big investment in the city for generation of more employment opportunities besides giving a boost to tourism sector.

The 70-seater Alliance Air flight will operate daily effective February 1. As per schedule, covering the distance of 648 kms, the flight will take off from Hyderabad at 6.45 am to land at Nashik airport at 8.30 taking a time of just 1:45 hours. Out of total 70 seats, 35 seats will be subsidised with a airfare of Rs. 2930.

The Alliance Air will continue its journey from Nashik towards Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Covering the distance of 357 kms in a shortest span of 1:15 hours, the airliner will take off from Nashik at 8.55 am to reach at Ahmedabad at 10:10 am. The airfare for the specified quota will be charged at a subsidised rate of Rs 2060.

The same airliner will start its return journey from Ahmedabad on the same day at 10:40 am towards Nashik. The flight will touch down in Nashik on scheduled time of 11:55 am, and again in the afternoon it will take off from Nashik at 12:20 pm to land at Hyderabad at 2:25 pm.

Pilgrims from Nashik can reach world famous shrine of Tirupati Balaji in just 3 hours. The air connectivity to two major states of Telangana and Gujarat would enhance developmental perspective of the city in terms of business, trade and industry besides giving a big boost tourism sector. The Hyderabad-Nashik-Ahmedabad air service by operator Alliance Air would not only bring the city on world map, but help immensely to attract big investment in the city which would help generate employment opportunities in a big way other than giving a boost to tourism sector of the city which is already recognised as the wine capital of the country.”

– MP Hemant Godse