Hyderabad and Unnao incidents: Respect Women : MVP’s silent march asserts

NASHIK: Amidst shouting of slogans and displaying placards like ‘Speedy justice is the real justice’, ‘Respect women – honour gender equality’ ‘Won’t tolerate violence against women’ etc, thousands of students supported by teachers and staff of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVPS) yesterday took to the streets to hold a silent march in protest against brutal gang-rape incidents of Hyderabad and Unnao.

Pledging their commitment for the safety of women in the society, the demonstrators in thousands began their silent march from KTHM college campus to proceed via old Gangapur Naka, Canada Corner and CBS to culminate at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ground.

MVP general secretary Neelima Pawar who led the march said, “It’s high time that every woman needs to become Mother India. Greater awareness should be created in every household. The role of empowering women and achieving gender equality is equally important.

For the safety of women, administrative machinery should be prompt and responsive in dealing with women-related issues. The role of social constituents is vital in this connection,” she added. The delegation later submitted a memorandum to district collector (in-charge) Bhuvaneshwari S, demanding safer environment to the women.

social media and degradation of cultural values. It blamed diminishing of cultural values and ethics for increasing violance against women which has now become a national problem. The attitude and approach of our judiciary in giving undue importance and weightage to so called ‘human rights’ is also one of the key fectors that is weakening our protective system meant for women.

MVP general scertary Neelima Pawar, MLAs Saroj Ahire, Devyani Farande and Seema Hiray besides Shrikant Beni, director Dr Prashant Deore, Bhausaheb Khatale, Sachin Pingale and thousands of students and staff members joined the march.

Suggested preventive measures

Fast track courts to be set up for rape cases

Change in quantum and nature of punishment

More deployment of police personnel

Police deployment in plain-clothes at schools, colleges

Public places, road safety key factors for women

Self-defense training for school, college girls

Social awareness to ensure women’s safety

Prevention of derogatory posts on social media, cyber safety awareness

Stringent provisions and prompt action against misuse of the internet.