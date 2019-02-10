Hundreds brave cold for yogathon: Over 700 women, girls perform 108 Surya Namaskar

NASHIK: Braving over 700 women and girls participants unitedly performed 108 Surya Namaskar spreading the message of a healthy lifestyle, in a mega yogathon held on Sunday morning at Suyojit Viridian Vallis on Gangapur Road here.

As many as 630 women participants performed 108 Surya Namaskar to win Gold medal. Swanandi Walzade, a girl student displayed rhythmic yoga. Later, Swayam Patil, a divyang student, was honoured for his excellence in yoga.

Organised by D M Pagar Health and Education Society, the yogathon began with blowing a conch shell. SDMP presdient Dr Rahul Pagar in his introductory speech underlined the importance of yoga.

Organiser Dr Swati Pagar gave information about yogathon and Surya Namaskar from scientific and medical perspectives. Chief guests MLC Dr Sudhir Tambe, corporator Dr Hemlata Patil, asst police commissioner Madhuri Kangane, Magnum Heart Institute’s Dr Manoj Chopda, Rohini Naik and brand ambassador of the event Dr Namita Kohok were present. Dr Pranita Gujarathi gave a vote of thanks.

Surya Namaskar, a good exercise: MLC Dr Tambe

Surya Namaskar is a good exercise for a healthy lifestyle. Experts from yoga and medical fields have strongly advocated Surya Namaskar to keep heart-related diseases away. The overwhelming response from Nashikites, particularly from women participants, gives message about the awareness and alertness of people towards yoga and a healthy lifestyle.