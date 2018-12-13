Hundred-feet plastic python at Ramkund

Panchavati: The Manav Utthan Manch has created, a 100 feet plastic python at Ramkund to bring to notice the large amounts of plastic being used by people in the city.

“This plastic python has been created to create awareness among the citizens about our usage of plastic and the environmental degradation it is causing”, stated organizers. The used plastic was collected by students from different schools and they also pitched in to create awareness about ‘say no to plastic’ movement through the street plays.

They also wrote letters to the Prime Minister demanding that plastics be banned all over India. The 100 feet plastic python erected on the banks of the river near Ramkund is attracting attention of all. Jagbir Singh, Vishwanath Dhake, Bharti Jadhav, HemantJadhav, Ramesh Iyer, Nitin Shukla, VikasThakre, Muthalal, Pankaj Joshi, ParagChaudharihave taken efforts for this project.

The python is also shown holding plastic bags in its mouth. A music programme of Rudram Band by Anish Bisht was presented and those present took oath of ‘no plastic use’. The students who participatedin the awareness drive and the project were given certificates by Manav Utthan Manch.