Human chain formed again to save Nandini river

Nashik: Nashikchi Aai Godamai organisation conducted a grand human chain campaign to save the Nandini River. Nandini river which is the tributary of Godavari river is in a very bad state. Its sanctity is ending due to the release of industrial wastewater and encroachment.

At present, the water of Nandini river is improper to use and drink. The same water is used for drinking purpose in the next area. Citizens are facing health problem due to this. To stop all of these, Nashikchi Aai Godamai organization has started to take efforts to make the Nandini river free of pollution. It has started to implement various projects for creating awareness among people.

A total of 500 students of Sai coaching class, Uttamnagar and Sai Krishna coaching class, Pathardi Phata took part in the campaign. Office bearers of the organisation Sachin Mahajan, Darshan Shirude, Ravi Wagh, Rohan Kankate, Rohit Kulkarni, Swapnil Thombre, Mayur Lavate and students created awareness among the citizens.

President of Namami Goda Rajesh Pandit, teachers of Sai class Sagar Parewal and Sunita Bawne explained the importance of the river to the students. President of Eknishtha foundation Yogesh Gangurde, president of Daiwat foundation Manoj Sawant, Sanjay Yeole, students and citizens participated in this campaign. Students formed the human chain and took an oath to make the river free of pollution.