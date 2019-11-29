Home visits soon for Aadhar renewal of senior citizens

NASHIK:

The district administrative machinery has scheduled a home visit of elderly persons to enable these old age persons to get themselves Aadhaar enrolled by sitting at home. Accordingly, the district administration has announced a call-in service for Aadhaar enrolment and updation for senior citizens, elderly persons, bed-ridden elderly and the disabled people at home.

The decision was taken by the administration after receiving complaints about difficulties being faced by senior citizens due to old-age related health problems in updating KYC, linking bank accounts or updation of Aadhaar card for eligibility to get a pension. The senior citizens have had to spend their most of the time in completing formalities, paperwork to obtain Aadhaar card for multi-purpose which was very inconvenient and stressful for them.

“Many senior citizens are pensioners and availing benefits of various government schemes. However, due to old age-related health problems including illness, eye problems, these elderly people were finding it difficult for themselves to step out of their homes. Considering this, the administration will now conduct home visits of these needy elderly persons to renew, update and enrol their Aadhaar cards,” said Dr Arvind Anturlikar, dy district collector.

Under the initiative, initially the district administration will conduct a home visit to 40 senior citizens to update their Aadhaar Cards.

The elderly persons especially the retired personnel were facing many problems to obtain a life certificate which has now become a mandatory provision to get pension into bank accounts. These old age persons, owing to many health-related problems were feeling unable to pay frequent visits to banks for Aadhaar linking to banks and other pension-related works.

