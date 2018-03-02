Holi festival celebrated in traditional fervour

Nashik: The holi festival was celebrated in traditional fervour in the city, yesterday.

The bonfires were lit up at various squares in many parts of the city. Earlier, they were worshipped amidst chanting of mantras in presence of children, elders and women. The women offered offerings of ‘puran poli’ and other sweets to ‘holi’ and prayed for well being of everyone.

The Holi festival is celebrated at many places in India. It signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, end of winter. It is also celebrated as a thanksgiving for a good harvest.