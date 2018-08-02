Hide and seek of rains to continue in district

NASHIK: Rain intensity has been lowered over most parts of the district for the past many days. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has forecast “light to moderate rain” for the next four days in the district, while districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Ahmednagar are very likely to witness “light to very light rain” till August 6.

Due to dry weather conditions over Madhya Maharashtra including Nashik, Marathwada and Vidarbha; farmers are advised to complete intercultural operations. If irrigation source is available then, farmers are suggested to irrigate cotton, Soybean, Maize, Sugarcane and other crops.

In the Konkan region, farmers are suggested to complete top dressing with required fertilizers. The district agriculture department, Nashik has said that over 90% sowing activities have been completed. However it has slowed down due to further delay in rains.

Monsoon rains have been playing the game of hide and seek for the past many days over the state of Maharashtra. In a way, the state has been experiencing reduced rainfall activities for the last many days, according to the Skymet Weather report on Thursday.

The monsoon rains have been mainly confined to Konkan region along with a few parts of Vidarbha and isolated pockets of North Madhya Maharashtra which includes Nashik region.

On the last day as well, scattered light to moderate rains continued over Konkan region, with isolated heavy spells over South Konkan.

Meanwhile, scattered light rains were observed in parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha. Interestingly, parts of Marathwada also received rains after a long-time lap. However, the central districts of Maharashtra were dry.

As of now, we expect, scattered rains to continue over Konkan, and Vidarbha region. Meanwhile, isolated showers over Madhya Maharashtra cannot be ruled out as well. The remaining parts of the state are likely to mainly remain dry.

Meanwhile, the city on Thursday recorded maximum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, and a minimum of 22.5 degree Celsius with relative humidity levels of 81% and 71% respectively. The city witnessed 0.0 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday.