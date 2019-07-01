Type to search

व्हाट्सअँपवर बातम्या मिळवण्या साठी क्लिक करा
WHATSAPP
Latest News
पहिल्याच पावसात महामार्गाची दुर्दशा, जिल्हाधिकार्‍यांना निवेदन

Heavy rains lash Nashik

Deshdoot Times DT City News

Heavy rains lash Nashik

Nikheel Pardeshi July 1, 2019 10:53 pm
Share

Streets waterlogged; 33 mm rainfall in 2 hrs

NASHIK: Heavy rains throughout the day on Monday in the city and its outskirts inundated low-lying areas, slowed down vehicular movement on roads and disrupted power supply in many parts. In just two hours, the city recorded 33.4 mm of rainfall which is highest since the onset of monsoon.

Although the rains have been delayed this year, there has been a significant amount of rainfall in the past 24-48 hours in the catchment areas of the district which has caused some increase in the water levels. Several roads in the city and suburb areas of Nashik Road, Satpur and New Nashik were waterlogged and the low-lying areas were flooded due to copious rains.

In some parts of the city, Nashikites experienced Mumbai-like floods. The situation at Veer Savarkar flyover in Nashik Road was no exception to this as the citizens witnessed heavy flooded streets, which slowed down vehicular traffic. In sevaral parts of the city, citizens faced power disruption too.

The heavy rains lashed most parts of the city areas in the evening including New Nashik, Satpur, Ambad, CBS, new CBS, Dwarka, Shalimar, RK, Gangaghat and Nashik Road throwing normal life out of gear and creating inconvenience to school and college goers. Incident of uprooting of gulmohor tree at Trimbak Naka disrupted vehicular traffic for some time.

There was waterlogging at several pockets in the suburbs of Nashik Road also including Devi Chowk, Shivaji statue, Vihitgaon, Gosaviwadi, bus stand, Sinnar Phata and Jail Road, while traffic snarls witnessed at CBS, RK, Sarda Circle, Dwarka, Kathe lane and other parts of the city.

The business at the weekly market at Deolaligaon in Nashik Road was also affected to a great extent. Meanwhile, Andarsul area in eastern part of Yeola received torrential rains for the second consecutive day yesterday giving a much needed relief to farmers who can now take up sowing for major crops like corn, bajra, moong and cotton (kapashi). In scarcity hit Manmad, after a brief interval of three days, incessant rains lashed the town, making its widespread presence in drought hit areas.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

24 clusters to be set up soon
Nikheel Pardeshi May 8, 2019 10:45 pm
NMC seals two hotels
Nikheel Pardeshi May 3, 2019 10:22 pm
Plays videos to make his point: Raj takes dig at incumbent government
Nikheel Pardeshi April 26, 2019 10:23 pm
Proposal to construct ropeway at three places
Nikheel Pardeshi March 8, 2019 10:50 pm

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Live Tweets

व्हाट्सअँपवर बातम्या मिळवण्या साठी क्लिक करा
WHATSAPP

Related Stories

24 clusters to be set up soon
NMC seals two hotels
Plays videos to make his point: Raj takes dig at incumbent government
Proposal to construct ropeway at three places

Next Up

चार हजार किमी प्रवासानंतर ज्येष्ठांनाही पूर्ण बसभाडे लागणार
Nikhil Wani July 1, 2019 11:01 pm

From Deshdoot Times

Water storage level in Nashik division; Four dams hit zero
Nikheel Pardeshi May 19, 2019 9:30 am
© 2019 Deshdoot.com All rights Reserved
error: Content is protected !!