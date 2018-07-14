Heavy rain in Nashik, moderate rain in Jalgaon likely

NASHIK: Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai on Saturday forecast “very likely” heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Nashik district today. With a probability of “very likely”, the IMD has also forecast “heavy to very heavy rainfall” at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar and Jalgaon for tomorrow (July 16) and day after tomorrow (July 17). “Light to moderate rain” forecast for July 18.

Meanwhile, torrential rains continue to lash Igatpuri taluka recording 104 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours. Reservoirs in the complex — Darna, Bhavli and Vaitarna have filled by over 50% to their capacity in addition to newly-built Bham reservoir which water stock is drastically increasing, district administrative sources said on Saturday.

Isolated places of adjacent Jalgaon district also “very likely” (probability of 51% to 75%) to witness light to moderate rain today; and extremely heavy rain at isolated places tomorrow (July 16) and light to moderate rainfall for the next two days. While Ahmednagar district also “very likely” to witness light to moderate rain today; and extremely heavy rain at isolated places tomorrow and light to moderate rainfall for the next two days.

Subsequently, Dhule and Nandurbar districts very likely to witness light to moderate rain today; extremely heavy rain at isolated places tomorrow and day after tomorrow; and light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the city on Saturday recorded maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, and a minimum of 22.6 degree C with relative humidity levels of 90% and 95% respectively. The average rainfall during the last 24 hours upto Saturday morning (8.30 am) is recorded at 2.4 mm, while the seasonal average rainfall from June 1 in Nashik is recorded at 225.3* mm.