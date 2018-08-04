Heavy downpour in Surgana; 134 mm rainfall in 4 hrs

NASHIK: Heavy downpour wreaked havoc in Surgana taluka of the district on Saturday by recording 134 mm rainfall in just four and half hours and 141.3 mm rainfall between 8.00 am and 5.00 pm.

The heavy rains caused rivers and their subsidiaries overflowing in the taluka with report of a 45-year-old person identified as Motiram Bhum drowned in a canal, the district administration sources said on Saturday.

The rain had taken a long break of over 2 weeks throughout the district with just 56.72 per cent rainfall recorded from June 1 and July 31. In the month of July, however, moderate rainfall recorded witnessing flooded Godavari and its tributaries. However, Surgana witnessed highest rainfall of 74.84% during the same period.

Meanwhile, the district including Nashik on Saturday recorded 317.4 mm rain between 8.00 am and 5.00 pm. The lowest rainfall of 17.92% to date is recorded at Niphad in the district followed by Nandgaon which so far has recorded 23.55% rainfall.

For the last two to three days, Maharashtra has been witnessing on and off Monsoon rains. On the last day also, few areas of the state recorded some spells. However, the showers remained mostly confined to parts of Konkan division. Isolated pockets of Madhya Maharashtra also recorded some spells.

However, Vidarbha and Marathwada remain mostly dry. The state is not in much influence of any significant weather system, however, there is a feeble offshore trough which is running along the West coast from coastal Gujarat to Kerala coast which has resulted in light rains over Konkan and adjoining pockets of Madhya Maharashtra.

High humidity may cause sultry weather towards the afternoon over the coastal regions. Patchy light rains may occur over Vidarbha and South Madhya Maharashtra. On the other hand, the mainly dry weather would prevail over North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada for the next 48 hours.