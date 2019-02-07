Health of your child is now in your hands

Children can grab their dreams with both hands only when their hands are clean! When healthy children go on to have successful futures, our country will have one too. With this belief in mind, Savlon created Savlon Swasth India Mission to inculcate good hand-hygiene habits in children from a young age.

It is an oft reported fact that a majority of infectious diseases are transferred by hand. Some illnesses that occur because of bad hand-hygiene practices are Diarrhoea, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and other diseases caused due to bacterial like E. Coli and Salmonella.

Over 1.5 million children under the age of five die each year as a result of Diarrhoea in the world which accounts for the second highest cause of child deaths worldwide after Pneumonia, which kills an estimated 1.8 million children worldwide each year.

Clean hands can control diarrhoea rates by more than 40% and also reduce respiratory infections by more than 20%. Curbing these numbers in literally in our hands!

In children these habits of good hand-hygiene and general good hygiene practices have to be seeded at an early age.

To this effect, to educate India’s next generation about the benefits of handwashing, Savlon Swasth India Mission goes from school to school to affect behavioural change at an impressionable age in young students through a series of engaging and fun activities.

This campaign stresses the message that if children keep their hands clean today, they will not miss out on opportunities and thus have a promising tomorrow. However, it is not sufficient that just children are taught good hand-hygiene practices, but it is also imperative that their parents, who oftentimes cook for them and feed them, also maintain good hygiene practices to prevent the spread of diseases to their children due to their unclean hands.

While the Swasth India Mission takes up the responsibility to teach kids in schools, parents must also take up the responsibility to keep their hands clean in addition to ensuring their kids do so.

This responsibility extends to society at large as well – while a child may keep his or her hands clean, infection could reach him or her through anyone’s hands. We all must pledge, therefore, to maintain good hygiene practices in order to ensure the future of a billion dreams and help our healthy kids build a stronger India in the future.

Importance of hand hygiene

1.Handwashing is one simple solution to stop germs from spreading so that children can protect themselves against infectious diseases.

2.Handwashing with soap at critical times-including before eating or preparing food and after using the toilet – can reduce diarrhoea rates by more than 40 %.

3.Proper handwashing can reduce respiratory infections by close to 20%.

4.Handwashing can be a critical measure in controlling pandemic outbreaks of respiratory infections. Several studies carried out during the 2006 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) suggest that washing hands more than 10 times a day can cut the spread of the respiratory virus by 55%.

5. New studies suggest that handwashing promotion in schools can play a role in reducing absenteeism among primary school children. Good hygiene practices therefore are very important for you, your family and friends to stay fighting fit.

6.Hygiene is not a one-day affair, especially hand hygiene. Washing hands regularly is the single most important hygiene step in fighting the spread of bacteria and other germs, that can lead to stomach upsets, cold, flu and other serious health problems.

7.It involves eight simple and effective steps(Wash Palms and Fingers, Scrub Between Fingers, Wash the back of hands, clean the back of fingers, scrub both thumbs, scrub nails on palms, wash your wrists, use a clean towel to dry hands). It’s quick, it’s simple, and it can keep us all from getting sick. The most critical times for handwashing are before every meal and after going to the bathroom.

8. This responsibility of maintaining good hand-hygiene practices extends to society at large as well – while a child may keep his or her hands clean, infection could reach him or her through anyone’s hands.