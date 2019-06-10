Health department undertakes awareness programme

Nashik: The health department has started to observe June as malaria resistance month. As there is rise in malaria, dengue, chikungunya, chandipura and filariasis during rainy season, the department is starting to create awareness among the people with organisation of various programmes.

During this period the health department has implemented various programme at district level every year. It has organized “each day, each programme” with the help of health employee, health assistant, medical officers, mitra mandals, group of women, women’s saving group and social organisations.

The health department has planned meetings of private medical professionals, awareness rally, meetings of Panchayat Raj members, pamphlet distribution, workshops for Asha workers, exhibition, container survey, survey of patients suffering from fever, rural health, nutritious diet, and meeting of cleanliness committee, organisation of cleanliness drive, meetings of women saving groups and rangoli competition.

The health department is conducting various programmes for making awareness among the people. We also appeal to the people that they should clean their area. They do not store water. If anyone suffers from the fever then he/she contact near hospital.

Dr. R R Trimbake, malaria officer

The health department is creating awareness among the people about the symptoms of malaria, dengue, chikungunya and filariasis. It is providing information about government schemes and medicines. The department also providing training to Asha workers and making awareness about fogging, places of mosquito breeding and the use of mosquito nets.