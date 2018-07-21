Health check-up camp conducted at Ashoka Medicover Hospitals

Nashik: Ashoka Medicover Hospitals and Mahatma Nagar senior citizens association joined hands to conduct a free health check-up camp for the general public. Over 100 participants got their general physical check-up done which included weight-height ratio, BMI and blood pressure examination.

Also the participants could get their blood sugar level examined. Doctors on board helped the participants understand their health conditions and guided them about healthy habits for a healthy living.

The camp was organised by the chairman of senior citizens association R S Pophli and representatives of the Hospitals including, Shrikant Joshi, Dr Mahesh Padwal and Jagdish Deshmukh.