Headmistress beats up students

Nashik Road : The headmistress of Emerald Heart English school, Jail Road beaten up students in std Vth and VIIth for not doing their homework.

Headmistress Jayashree Roade and other teachers checked homework of students. They found that many students had not completed it. Rode then beaten up the students with stick as punishment. After school was over, parents found marks on legs and hands of students named Om Bharat Bhoyte and Granthali Mangesh Bonde. When they tried to took information about this from school administration, it avoided them.

Considering seriousness of the matter parents rushed to Nashik Road police station. Kalpana Mangesh Bonde filed a complaint against the headmistress. As a precautionary measure police took headmistress Rode into their custody. Further investigation into the matter is going on under guidance of senior police inspector Pandharinath Dhokne.