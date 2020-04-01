Head constable tests COVID-19 positive in Mumbai

MUMBAI :

A head constable attached with railway police have been found COVID-19 positive. According to officials, he had been shifted to Kasturba Hospital and is currently under observation.



His five colleagues have been shifted into quarantine in Kasturba Hospital. Eight other colleagues and three relatives have been asked to home-quarantine self.



Meanwhile, 147 roads to various residential colonies in the city have been sealed by the municipal corporation after positive cases were reported.