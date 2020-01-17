HC refuses to give relief to suspended DIG in molestation case

MUMBAI :

The Bombay high court on Friday refused to grant any relief to the suspended deputy inspector general of police (Motor Transport) in a molestation case, while adjourning the hearing of his anticipatory bail application till January 21.

Nishikant More, who was posted as DIG (Motor Transport) with the Pune police, was booked on December 27 last year by the Taloja police of Navi Mumbai for allegedly molesting his family friend’s 17-year-old girl on June 5.

He has been absconding since then.

Justice Parkash Naik today adjourned the plea after DIG More moved the high court, challenging the order of the lower court, which had turned down his bail plea on the grounds that his custodial interrogation is necessary.