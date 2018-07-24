Harassed by previous relationship with cousin, woman ends life

Nashik: A newly married woman allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by her cousin over a previous relationship with him. The deceased, Mohini Ujesh Gaware, 21, a resident of Shindegaon in Nashik Road was found dead at her in-laws on Monday evening the police said. She married three months ago; however, the cousin insisted on continuing the relationship.

The cops immediately rushed to the spot and initially thought the woman took the extreme case due to harassment from relatives. “We noticed the cousin accused in the case Mahesh Nana Pandit, a resident of Dindori was present at the scene,” said police inspector Dhokane at Nashik Road police station.

Dhokane said during the investigations we inquired Pandit about his knowledge of the incident, and he told to have spoken to Gaware over the phone earlier in the afternoon.

“Pandit said that he spoke to Gaware around 3.30 pm on Monday. He also said they were very close to each other and shared everything with each other.

However, the doubt on Pandit increased, and after grilling, he admitted to having had a love relationship with her,” the official said. The cops said the duo had a relationship for the past 1.5- 2 years and wanted to run away and get married.

“The last few messages on the suspect’s phone were checked, and soon he was taken into the custody. Primary investigations reveal Pandit at fault,” Dhokane said. He harassed her through messages forcing her to continue the relationship.

The police inspector said the suspect also tried to blame the in-laws and the husband. “He alleged the in-laws harassed her and the husband also doubted her character. However, the husband did not have anything to blame his deceased wife and nothing to comment,” Dhokane said.

The family of the woman also doubted the in-laws and demanded to register a case against them. “The family refused to accept the body of the woman. However, when they learned the hard truth, they accepted the situation and demanded to file a case against Pandit,” Dhokane said adding that the families never doubted both as they were cousins.

The cops have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Pandit and would produce him in the court.