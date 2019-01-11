Guardian Minister reviews works by Nashik Smart City

Nashik: On the background of upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan reviewed the ongoing works by Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. at the divisional commissionerate. He instructed Municipal Commissioner Radhkrishna Game to speed up the ongoing works.

Girish Mahajan arrived on Nashik tour to attend the meeting of the district planning committee. Following the meeting, he reviewed the works by Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. Radhkrishna Game made presentation of information of projects of the Company.

He information in detail about Nashik smart city projects. So far, 20 projects under the smart city have been completed and work of 7 projects is going on. Information about Kalidas auditorium, Mahatma Phule art gallery, electric crematorium and other projects which have been completed was given.

In addition, information about pilot smart road, smart parking, public bicycle sharing, solar panel, Nehru garden and other projects. The tender process for eight projects is being floated, including ABD area in old Gaothan worth Rs 318, sanitation, water supply related project Goda, smart light, integrated command and control centre, innovation in skill development, incubation hub and plied research centre and startup.

The District Guardian Minister was also informed about the ongoing process for bus service based on GCC contract and town planning scheme. The District Guardian Minister instructed the Municipal Commissioner to provide momentum to works and try to complete them in time.

Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, MLA Balasaheb Sanap, house leader Dinkar Patil, standing committee chiarperson Himagauri Adke-Aher, chief executive officer of smart city company Prakash Thavil, and other municipal officials were present.

The ongoing work on one side of the model road under the smart city will be completed by January end The road will be opened for one side traffic in February, informed the contractor company. If the company fails to complete work on one side in a given period, action will be taken, said Municipal Commissioner Radhkrishna Game. A public relation officer will be appointed to reach the information about smart city works to the people, informed the Municipal Commissioner.