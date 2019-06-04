Green Spaces : Mahindra Hariyali

Nashik: Mahindra and Mahindra Company has taken the initiative for conservation of the environment in Nashik. It has undertaken a special drive for this purpose under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The company has decided to make Borgad and Alandi dam area greener.

Taking the intitiative in Satpur area, M & M has transformed Ganeshnagar. It has developed a green spot on around 7.5 acres of land. It has become an attraction for tourist. Through the concept of ‘Peel and Learn’, around 150 various trees have been planted to introduce students with various types of trees.

In addition, various types of trees including mangoes, Tasmanian blue gum, Neem tree, guava, Ashoka, tamarind, ber tree, lemon and, coconut have also been planted. Also, the different species of flowers include. Therefore, various birds are seen in the area during morning and evening. Peacocks, sparrows, cuckoo, pigeons and migrant birds are visiting the area. More than 10,000 students visited Mahindra Hariyali garden so far.