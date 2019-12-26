Green corridor created in city

NASHIK:

A green corridor was on Wednesday created in Nashik city to transport vital organs pancreas, kidney and liver of a 31-year-old man Bhavshya Sonu Mahale (resident of Dahyane Digar, tal Kalvan), who was declared brain-dead after a road accident.

The pancreas, kidney, and liver of the man were transported in an ambulance from a private hospital in Nashik to two different hospitals in Pune via a green corridor. Bhavshya Mahale was working as an operator in an industry in Ambad industrial area for the last three years.

While returning home at 9.30 pm after attending a shift on Monday. a vehicle hit his two-wheeler from behind. As he received head injury he was admitted to the private hospital. However, doctors declared him brain-dead. He was then admitted to another private hospital on Gangapur Road.

After noting that Bhavshya died, doctors held discussions with his father and brother and requested them to donate his vital organs. Following their permission, it was decided to donate pancreas, kidney to one hospital and liver to another hospital in Pune.

The local police and traffic police in many areas coordinated for the green corridor. They created the corridor on Gangapur Road, Mico Circle, Mumbai Naka, and Dwarka. The ambulance passed through this stretch to Pune.