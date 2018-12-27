Grapes too in the grip of cold

Gaurav Pardeshi / NASHIK: With the temperatures falling down on Thursday, increasing the cold wave, the risk to the grape crop has increased. Farmers were busy managing the disaster before it could happen as the grape harvest season is only a few months away.

As the cold increases the cracking of grape berries increases. To keep the vineyard warm and the grape from cracking farmers resorted to burning of firewood and covering the vineyards with cloth.

Maharashtra is India’s largest grape producer and nearly 80% of the produce comes from Niphad in Nashik district. However, Nashik and surrounding areas witnessed a sudden change in weather conditions on Thursday and temperature were recoded to as low as 1.8 degrees Celsius at Niphad. The region which is a grape growing area is in the grip of cold and the weather department has a forecast of cold wave persisting for the next few days. Thus posing a threat to the grape crop and keeping the farmers worried.

The increasing frost in the air can cause injury to the berries. The grape crop is generally harvested in 120 days. But the increasing cold slows down the metabolism and it can take about 160 days to harvest the crop, provided it has not been damaged by the chill.

Said a grape farmer Kailas Bhosale that the cold situation presently is definitely worrisome. “A farmer who does the farming of grapes, approximately spends Rs. 1.75 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh per acre, and after harvesting of grapes, the yield approximately is 10 quintal per acre. If the crop is damaged in its growing stage either the yield gets reduced or the rates drop, both causing loss to the farmer and hence it is very important to protect the plantation from the cold”, Bhosale said.

Varieties of grapes like Flame seedless, Jambo seedless (Black), Sharad seedless, Nanasep purple, Quoclone, Sonaka, Manikchaman, Sudhakar seedless (round shape) and the most common variety of grapes is Thomson seedless (white) which are being grown in the Nashik and Niphad region are now to be looked after.