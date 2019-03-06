Grape prices falling in wholesale markets

GAURAV PARDESHI

NASHIK: The prices of grapes are continue to drop by over 25% to 30% in district wholesale and domestic export market due to increased production and supply of grapes.

In the last two months, the grapes were affected by the extreme cold condition. Grapes developed cracks due to intense cold, especially in Niphad and Dindori talukas which are major grape producing talukas in the district. The wholesale prices of grapes in domestic markets have dropped from Rs 60 per kg to Rs 30 per kg over the past month. In export markets, the grape prices have dropped from Rs 90 per kg to Rs 45 per during the same period.

Nilesh Taskar, grape producer said, prices of grapes are falling due to low demand in the domestic and export market. The intense cold weather badly affected grapes this time. This is the prime reason behind falling of grape prices. As harvesting activity is going on at present, the grapes are arrived in the domestic and wholesale market on large scale. This led to a further drop in the prices of grapes, he added.

In 2017–18, the country exported 1 lakh metric tonnes grapes, out of which highest 80,500 metric tonnes were exported to Russia and China emerged as major markets for the grapes produced in Nashik.