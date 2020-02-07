Grand Flower Show 2020 by NMC on Feb 20

NASHIK :

The Tree Authority Committee of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has organised a three-day Flower Show 2020. It will be inaugurated on February 20th in the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. The flower show is organized on the theme of roses this year and will feature a variety of rose flowers, including those grown in the open environment, rose flowers developed under an artificial atmosphere. Gulab Raja, Gulab Rani, Gulab Rajkumar and Gulab Rajkumari will be selected and will be given prizes.

The three-day show will start on February 20 and will be open for public till February 23. It will be opened for the public from 9 am to 9 pm. The flower show will also have seasonal and perennial seasonal flowers like Fallox, Aster, Zendu (marigold), Calendula, Antihime, Petunia, Jarbera, Shewanti, Delia, Nishigandh, Carnation and other flowers too. These flowers will be awarded the trophy of ‘Phoolrani’.

The Show will also bring various competitions for Nashikites. Those people who are good in Japanese decoration, Ikebana, floral rangoli, garland making, bouquet and other flower decorations, can showcase their skills in the show. The competitive exhibitions of Miniature Garden, Bonsai, Cactus, Fruit, Vegetable and other decorations will also be held. The competition will have a total of 48 different groups. Prizes are kept for each group, and important prizes are awarded by reputed companies, entrepreneurs, cooperative banks, hotels and business groups.

The inauguration and prize distribution ceremony will be held on February 20th, 2020 and after the event, this floral display will be opened to the public for viewing. The flower show will also bring cultural events of singing and dancing at the venue. It will be free of charge for everyone. The Corporation has requested that the flower-loving citizens, school children should participate in a large number in competitions. Citizens are also requested to visit this floral festival.

Stalls Available

NMC has arranged stalls at the nominal rates for nursery operators as well as gardening professionals. Each stall will be given at Rs 3,000. Booking of stalls has already started and those who want stalls should reserve them immediately, requested garden officials. The number of stalls is limited.