Gramsevak is backbone of ZP and village: Sangle

Nashik: Gramsevak is a backbone of Zilla Parishad and village. Gramsevaks should reach government fund to the last component of the society and achieve development of the village, urged chairperson of Zilla Parishad Shital Sangle on Thursday. The ideal gramsevak award being given by Zilla Parishad was presented in a programme at Kalidas auditorium. Sangle who presided over this programme was speaking at that time.

Chief executive officer Dr. Naresh Gite, chairperson Manisha Pawar, Yatindra Pagar, group leader Dr. Atmaram Kumbharde, member Nitin Pawar, Dr. Bharati Pawar, project director Arvind More, Rajendra Patil, Kailas Wakchoure and Adv. Jayashri Gite were present on the dais. Chief guests honoured 15 gramsevaks and extension officials with citation, memento, shawl and srifal (coconut) for years 2015-16 and 2016-17. Dr. Gite and Adv. Jayashri Gite were honoured by Gramsevak Sanghatana with a sword.

Sangle said that gramsevaks should do an ideal work considering it as their social duty. Complaints about gramsevaks should be reduced and do good work. Gramsevaks should use government fund for the welfare of the people, she advised. While making gramsevakas aware about their responsibility and work, chief executive officer Dr. Naresh Gite said that gramsevak is a foundation of rural development.

Gramsevakas should identity this responsibility and to complete works in time They should provide attention to water, cleanliness, health and education and do good work for the development of the village. Considering enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, complete those development works which are delayed, he urged.

Chief guest Adv. Jayashri Gite stated that gramsevak is a foundation of the rural development department. Everything depends on him. Rural development department is a soul of gramsevaks. Nashik Zilla Parishad showed that good work can be done in the coordination of administration and office bearers. Other Zilla Parishads should follow it, she expects. The chairperson of education and health committee Yatindra Pagar expressed his disappointment over the functioning of the administration.