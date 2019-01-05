Govt to gift moms Rs 2,000 baby care kit from R-Day: ZP

NASHIK: With an objective to reduce child mortality rate, the state government has decided to provide free of cost, a baby care kit worth upto Rs 2,000 each to children born in state primary healthcare centres (PHCs) or government hospitals. The scheme is applicable only for the first child.

Women who register their names at PHCs or government hospitals during pregnancy period, and who deliver babies their, are applicable to take benefit under the scheme, which is applicable for all categories of women, informed by Aparna Khoskar, chairperson, women and child welfare committee, ZP, Nashik. “The baby care kit costing upto Rs 2,000 and which is free will be distributed to the registered women from Republic Day (January 26) for the next consecutive three days,” Khoskar said.

The baby kit will be supplied through the commissionerate, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme, Navi Mumbai. The kit will include baby clothes, a small bed, towel, body massage oil, mosqueto net, woollen blanket, shampoo, nail cutter, hand gloves, socks, body wash liquid, woollen clothes for the mother, small toys, etc.

Out of over 13,500 infants who died between April 2017 and February 2018, 22% were born premature, 7% contracted , 12% died of asphyxia, 10% had congenital malformations and 7% contracted various other infections. The data was revealed through an RTI query.

The women and child development department claimed out of 20 lakh pregnant women who give birth annually, only 50% get their names registered in the state health care centres and government hospitals.

Of this, about four lakh are first-time mothers. The department is under the process of drafting a proposal worth Rs 80 crore to provide the kits. Chairperson Khoskar further added that the baby kit ‘on demand’ will be made available in three days through Anganwadi workers. The child development project officials have issued instructions in this regard, she added.

