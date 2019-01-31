Govt seeks information from NMC for smart city

Nashik: After selection of Nashik under central government’s smart city mission, some works have been completed in the city under the smart city mission and some works are going on.

As Nashik city is converting into a smart city, the government has sought a complete information of the city. A work to make Nashik city a smart city is being done through Smart City Compnay from the fund of central, state governments and Municipal Corporation.

Though much works have not been done in Nashik city in last two years, some works have been completed under redevelopment. Some works are are stuck in controversy. The form of the city will be changed due to Goda project and some works. The housing and town development ministry has sought information from NMC on 50 points to get information about actual condition of the city.

Information about figures about the revenue which is generated through Value Added Tax, sales tax, revenue through property and water tax, length of raw and pucca roads in the city, status of waste collection and the revenue through this, water supply status – per capita water supply, number of gardens, crime figures in the city, status of employment and unemployed in the city, number of vehicles in the city, MSEDCL connections and daily consumption of power and information related to other government departments has been sought. NMC will collect this information.