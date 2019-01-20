Govt provides aid to kin of 47 farmers

Nashik: 108 farmers ended their lives last year in the district due to natural calamity. 47 families of farmers became eligible for government aid and cases of rest 47 farmers rejected by the district committee, they did not get the benefit of government aid.

Meanwhile, decision over one case is pending. Farmers suffered due drought condition in Maharashtra. They became helpless due to low rainfall last year and no price for agriculture produce.

Nashik is known for quenching thirst of Marathwada and Mumbai, but over 100 farmers commit suicide in the district last year. The highest number of farmers from Malegaon and Satana talukas committed suicide.

108 farmers commit suicide in the year 2018. It was expected that kin of those farmers who committed suicide to receive government aid. However, figures have shown that of the 108 farmers, kin of 47 farmers got the benefit of government aid.

Cases of 60 farmers found invalid to get aid. Baglan taluka which witnessed the highest number of farmer suicide, kin of only six farmers got the benefit of government aid.