Govt betrayed farmers: Fadnavis

Nashik: The opposition leader in state assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the government in the name of rules and conditions has betrayed the farmers. Most farmers could not get the benefit of loan waiver due to rules and conditions which have been laid later.

The government should stop implementing such schemes. He was speaking during the inauguration of the distribution of the beneficiary card of Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

“Those affected farmers who are in need of the aid will not be benefitted by the scheme.

We will stand behind all of those Marathi people who are staging agitation for joint Maharashtra. We are with the government to make joint Maharashtra which will include Karwar, Belgaum and Nipani. Karnataka government should not make injustice against Marathi people, we will not tolerate it”, Fadnavis stated.

“There are moves going on to cancel the metro project in Nashik. In actual metro is proposed in six cities in the country. We were conducting this project in Nashik after study in detail. If anyone has a doubt about this, they should understand it properly.

If this project is cancelled, Nashik will suffer a major loss”, he added.