Gopinath Munde’s work is encouraging

Nashik: The work by late Gopinath Munde who provided a direction to Maharashtra and was fighting over issues of common people is encouraging for the next generation. Dealing with drought-like situation for generations, Vanjari community proved itself, said chief of Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar on Sunday and announced to give a scholarship of Rs. 50 lakh by Pawar public charitable trust to Krantiveer Vasantrao Narayanrao Naik education society.

He was speaking during the inauguration of a new building of the Loknete Gopinathji Munde Institute of Engineering, Education and Research and unveiling of half bust of Munde in the campus of society. President of the society Kondajimama Avhad presided over the programme.

Pawar said, “I felt emotional while unveiling the statue of that person with whom I worked. Maharashtra has a net of education societies due to visionary leaders, however, engineering branch is not getting students due to those colleges which have been formed unnecessarily.”

Some education society owners have made education a business. With this, the name of society owners is maligned. Those education societies which are maintaining education quality good will never witness a shortage of students. Naik education society will also maintain the quality, he confided.

Pawar public trust will give a scholarship of Rs. 25 lakh each in the name of Vasantrao Naik and Gopinath Munde for two students studying in Naik education society. Society should deposit this amount and provide free education to one boy and one girl-student through the interest on this amount, Pawar stated.

Former Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that the work by Krantiveer Vasantrao Naik is bigger. He had made 7/12 extract of farmers. “I had worked with late Munde. Munde and Pawar had always come together to solve issues of farmers and sugarcane labourers.

Munde and Sameer Bhujbal in Lok Sabha had insisted on their demand to conduct a census of OBCs. This work by Munde is still pending. I am firm on my demand that reservation of OBCs should not be touched,” Bhujbal added and shared many incidents friendship among him, Vilasrao Deshmukh and Munde.

Pawar should lend his support: Pankaja Munde

State Rural Development Minister Pankaja Munde said that at present it is difficult to maintain a family background of a political legacy due to heavy criticism. The name and statue of late Gopinath Mundhe will become an inspiration for students.

“Munde was not only my father but was also my leader. I learned many things seeing Munde and Pawar. While working against rulers one have to keep patience. Currently, the position of Sharad Pawar is supreme in politics.

Everyone has their attention to his stand. His role is always important in politics. Pawar sir should give me some opportunity and will lend his support,” she requested. Former state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat also spoke.

Former Minister Tukaram Dighole, Zilla Parishad chairperson Shital Sangle, MP Harishchandra Chavan, MLA Balasaheb Sanap, Seema Hiray, Anil Kadam, MLC Hemant Takale, Devyani Pharande, MLC Narendra Darade, Sameer Bhujbal and others were present on the dais.