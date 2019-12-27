Golf Club to get new look, 50% work done; NMC hopeful to finish work before deadline, Rs 11.27 cr sanctioned for project

NASHIK:

The most important and heart of Nashik city, Golf Club ground or Hutatma Anant Kanhere ground will get a makeover soon. The work which started on June 1, 2019 will get to reality very soon. The detailed Development Project Report (DPR) has been submitted and around Rs 11.27 crore has also been sanctioned for the project.

Nashikites will get a newly developed Golf Club, informed an officials from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The project cost will be bear half by the government and other half will be bear by NMC. The tender of the work has been given to B T Kadlak Constructions Pvt Ltd. The contractor will have to finish the work within nine months from the date of work order, which means the work should be finished before April 1, 2020. The Corporation has closed the garden till the development project is done.

The move to close the Golf Club ground was already been opposed by the regular joggers of the city. The sources from NMC have said that the Corporation will try to finish the work before the deadline. “Around 60 per cent work has already been finished. The structures are getting visible now. The work of base structures of mounted lawn, drains, water tank, and clock tower has already been finished. The jogging track work once started will take only 20 to 25 days to finish”, explained an official.

The official said that Golf Club will be uniquely developed which will include amenities like jogging track, cycle track, clock tower, pavilion restoration, mountained landscaping and many more. The contractor will have to provide water facility to the entire place with electrification works, lighting and garden work specified by NMC.

“The Corporation has taken this development project for its citizens. The people should support us and encourage us to finish the work. It is not just digging we have done their; we are sure that the people will appreciate the work once it is finished. We request the Nashikites to cooperate with us. We are sure that we will finish the work before deadline”, said an NMC official.

Amenities

Entrance gates

7.5 m. Wide jogging track

3.0 m. Wide cycling track

Lawn mounds all around

Laughing club space

Green gym

Seating for senior citizens

Football play area

Cricket practice net

Gents and ladies toilets

Toddlers play area

Sky walking bridge

Yoga space

Floral garden and indigenous

Trees plantation

Rainwater drain system

Water tank

Electrification for illumination

Clock tower

Renovation of existing pavilion

Selfie point