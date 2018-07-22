Gold chain snatched from elder woman

Nashik Road: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain weighing 4.5 tola worth Rs. 75,000. This incident took place at Upnagar. A case in connection with this has been registered at Upnagar police station.

Harsha Duttatray Bargaje, resident of Akshardham apartment was passing by the road at Upnagar along with his son. When she reached Kanhaiyya sweets, two youths on motorcycle reached to her.

A pillion rider pushed Bargaje and escaped after snatching the gold chain from her. Bargaje tried to chase them and shouted for help, but miscreants escaped to direction of Narayanbapu Nagar. The further investigation into the matter is going on under guidance of senior police inspector Prabhakar Rayate.